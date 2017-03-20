VIDEO: Rani Mukerji Opens Up About Motherhood, Her Next Film & Leading A Private Life

Sukriti Gumber Mar . 20 . 2017
Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji has been MIA since quite a while now – enjoying motherhood and taking care of her baby daughter, Adira all this while. We definitely missed seeing the bong beauty on the big screen, and luckily, the wait if over as Rani is soon making a comeback with Hichki.

Her fans were in for a treat this afternoon as Rani went live on Yash Raj Films’ official Facebook page to interact with them. She answered a variety of questions ranging from her upcoming film, to motherhood and why she chooses to stays away from limelight. Fans also posted their birthday wishes for Rani, who celebrates her 39th birthday tomorrow.

The Facebook live was a pleasant surprise, and quite unlike Rani as she prefers to lead a private life, much like her husband Aditya Chopra.

Check out the entire video here:

Do this more often, Rani! Pretty please?!

