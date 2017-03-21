All The Accessories You Need To Own This Season

Malini Ramani at AIFW AW17

The fashion crowd is never fully dressed if they aren’t adorned by accessories. They help add drama and character to literally any outfit. For every look, we loved at Amazon Fashion Week AW’17 we had a piece of accessory accentuating this look.

Here are a few accessories we loved from the runway at AIFW:

1. Colourful Backpack from Péro by Aneeth Arora

Péro at AIFW AW17

2. Statement Pendant from Novita Yunus

Novita Yunus at AIFW AW17

3. Contemporary Neckpiece from Shivan & Narresh

Shivan and Narresh at AIFW AW17

4. Box Bag from Pankaj & Nidhi

Pankaj and Nidhi ay AIFW AW17

5. Gota Phool Earrings from Anupama Dayal

Anupama Dayal at AIFW AW17

These accessories can up your style game in a jiffy. It can make any plain and boring outfit look amazing by just adding these elements to your attire.

We loved them all. Tell us which one was your favourite by commenting below.