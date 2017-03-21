This Bollywood Actor Is All Set To Tie The Knot

Prabhas

Last year, 2016, was a year filled with Bollywood marriages, and from the looks of it, 2017 might just be filled with more weddings. Baahubali star Prabhas is reportedly all set to tie to the knot sometime this year. We hear his parents have found him his special someone and they’re looking to finalise on a date real soon. The actor has been tight-lipped about it but he will apparently confirm the news after the release of Baahubali as he didn’t want this to take attention away from the film. His fans were in for a pleasant surprise and the Internet has been filled with congratulatory messages for the star.

We’re waiting to finally find out more about her. :)