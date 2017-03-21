    • Ekta Kapoor Took This Drastic Step For Good Friends Krystale D’Souza & Karan Tacker

    Sukriti Gumber Mar . 21 . 2017
    Ekta Kapoor

    We earlier told you that Ekta Kapoor banned media from entering her sets as she felt that the ratings of her show were getting affected due to their footage being leaked online. However, recent reports suggest that the real reason for the ban is something else altogether.

    Krystale D’Souza, Karan Tacker

    Apparently, TV actress Krystale D’Souza, was clicked with rumoured boyfriend, Karan Tacker, who had come to visit her on the sets of her show, Brahmaraskshas. The two haven’t come out in the open about their relationship yet, and therefore Krystale did not like being clicked alongside Karan. According to IndiaForums, she got into a tiff with the photographers for the same and asked the media to leave.

    She later informed her good friend Ekta about the incident, and the latter decided to ban the media.

