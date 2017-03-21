Here’s What Ranbir Kapoor & Mahira Khan Spoke About At Their Recent Meeting

Yesterday, a video of Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan made its rounds on the Internet. It got everyone rather curious about what the two were discussing, primarily because Mahira seemed to be pleading to Ranbir – or maybe was just talking animatedly?!

Let me put an end to your curiosity, and tell you that Mahira was just catching up with Ranbir and that that’s how she usually talks. A source told MumbaiMirror she had initially intended to miss the event as she was unwell, and Ranbir also wasn’t expected to be present. But they eventually met, and spoke about their work. Mahira reportedly recalled how she had so wanted to promote Raees in India, but couldn’t due to the political tension between the neighbouring countries.

That’s it, you guys! Mahira was just being expressive, she is an actor after all!