Is Alia Bhatt Taking A Break From Acting?

Alia Bhatt for Harper’s Bazaar 8th Anniversary Issue

Alia Bhatt, who made her debut with Student Of The Year, was only 18 when she shot for the film. Since then, the actress has been working non stop for the last five years and has churned out one hit after the other. It’s a great phase for her career right now, with her latest Badrinath Ki Dulhania already being declared a hit. But Alia has other plans. She wants to take a six month break from acting. Here’s what she told DNA about her new decision.

My next, Ayan Mukerji’s Dragon starts in September. Until then I am going to be bettering my craft, learning new skills, imbibing untried experiences. I want to learn to play the piano. I want to learn Kathak too.

On why she wants to stop now that she’s at all all-time career high…

I want to be more equipped as an actor. I realise acting is not just about what you do when you’re facing the camera. There’s a lot more thought that goes into it. I am trying to gather as many experiences as possible.

PS – She’s also going to spend time learning to cook.

I have a new home and I’m house-proud. And I love to entertain guests. However, whenever guests drop in I feel inadequate because I am unable to cook for them. Not just that. I want to cook for myself also. I feel it is an essential part of my progress towards a complete life.

How sweet! After this successful five year run that she’s had, we sure think she deserves a break. :)