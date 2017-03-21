“Let’s Not Forget That Human Beings Have Favourites” – Vidya Balan On Nepotism

Vidya Balan

Nepotism is the word of the day month in Bollywood, thanks to Kangana Ranaut, who made it trend by calling Karan Johar the flag-bearer of the practice. Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and a few others also gave their opinion about it, and it looks like the debate will continue for slightly longer.

Vidya Balan made it big in the industry without any godfather, purely on the basis of her talent. Recently, she was also asked about the existence of nepotism in Bollywood, and she said:

I personally haven’t experienced that. I have absolutely no one in the film industry but I did have the luxury of choice because I am a Bombay girl. My parents and sister were extremely supportive. I didn’t have to run away from home and survival was never an issue and therefore I am saying that it is a luxury of choice. But having said that, Kangana feels that way. To each his own. Everyone has different experiences. I am no one to comment but my experiences are different. There are camps, but let’s not forget that human beings have favourites.

Love how Vidya is so articulate every time! So sorted!