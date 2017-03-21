Manoj Bajpayee Thanked Kangana Ranaut For Highlighting Nepotism In Bollywood

Manoj Bajpayee

The ongoing debate on nepotism in Bollywood seems to be a never-ending affair. The practice of favouritism in the film industry was highlighted by Kangana Ranaut on Koffee with Karan 5. After several celebrities gave their take on the matter, Manoj Bajpayee also joined the debate.

While promoting his upcoming movie Naam Shabana, the actor was asked to comment on the nepotism row by a leading daily, and he said:

I’m very happy that because of Kangana, so many people have come to know and understand the meaning of nepotism. The roles that I play and that I have been playing since 23 years, these are not the roles that any star son or daughter would choose or go for. So, I never had the competition coming from them. So, I really don’t know about it because I don’t belong to that world. Secondly, yes it was always a topic which was discussed in a very hush-hush way, but thanks to Kangana that it is there in the public domain for people to debate and discuss about it. If there is any truth about it, people will find out. People who are responsible for it, they will try to straighten their act.

