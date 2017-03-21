PHOTOS: Anushka Sharma Is Having Way Too Much Fun In Her New Shoes

Film merchandise has always been popular with Bollywood fans, but has now also become a medium to promote films. If you thought only Ranveer Singh does that with his quirky tees, think again, because Anushka Sharma is giving him tough competition.
The actress has been on a promotional spree for her upcoming flick, Phillauri, and has been regularly posting hilarious photos involving her character in the film, Shashi. Now she has gone a step ahead and got herself customised Phillauri themed shoes from Vesimi – and they are damn cool!
Take a close look:
And Shashi, the ghost has been having way too much fun in these shoes:
I am here, Anushka, if you ever plan to give these away.