PHOTOS: Anushka Sharma Is Having Way Too Much Fun In Her New Shoes

#shashiwashere and she gave us some amazing pics. She is all set to rock Delhi. #phillauri #anushkasharma A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Mar 20, 2017 at 7:50am PDT

Film merchandise has always been popular with Bollywood fans, but has now also become a medium to promote films. If you thought only Ranveer Singh does that with his quirky tees, think again, because Anushka Sharma is giving him tough competition.

The actress has been on a promotional spree for her upcoming flick, Phillauri, and has been regularly posting hilarious photos involving her character in the film, Shashi. Now she has gone a step ahead and got herself customised Phillauri themed shoes from Vesimi – and they are damn cool!

Take a close look:

Customised shoes for Anushka Sharma Customised shoes for Anushka Sharma Customised shoes for Anushka Sharma Customised shoes for Anushka Sharma ‹ ›







And Shashi, the ghost has been having way too much fun in these shoes:

Shashi getting travel details before taking off to Delhi! #ShashiWasThere 👻👻👻👻 A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Mar 20, 2017 at 6:43am PDT

#ShashiWasThere 😎 A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Mar 20, 2017 at 7:12am PDT

Ok got to go now ! time for flight ! Don't like being late .. #ShashiWasThere 👻😎🤗 great shot taken @diljitdosanjh !! A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Mar 20, 2017 at 7:14am PDT

I am here, Anushka, if you ever plan to give these away.