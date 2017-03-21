Shilpa Shetty Shows Some Serious Skin In This Backless Gown

In Goa for an event last night styled by @surilyg and hair by @amitthakur26 #vintagestyle #hairdo #newstyle A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@officialshilpashetty) on Mar 20, 2017 at 10:35pm PDT



Shilpa Shetty Kundra was in Goa for an event looking like a retro diva. Celebrity stylist and friend Surily Goel styled her for this event in a floor-length dress. It was a draped gown in nude and black, having a super low back detailed with a fringe on the side.

With her hair styled in a retro updo by celebrity hairstylist Amit Thakur, she opted for an understated glam look with smokey eyes and pink nude lips.

She accessorised her look with diamond earrings, a box clutch and the Bulgari serpentine watch in silver which complemented this look perfectly.

