Shilpa Shetty Shows Some Serious Skin In This Backless Gown

Shilpa Shetty Kundra was in Goa for an event looking like a retro diva. Celebrity stylist and friend Surily Goel styled her for this event in a floor-length dress. It was a draped gown in nude and black, having a super low back detailed with a fringe on the side.
With her hair styled in a retro updo by celebrity hairstylist Amit Thakur, she opted for an understated glam look with smokey eyes and pink nude lips.
She accessorised her look with diamond earrings, a box clutch and the Bulgari serpentine watch in silver which complemented this look perfectly.
