Shilpa Shetty Shows Some Serious Skin In This Backless Gown

Mar . 21 . 2017

In Goa for an event last night styled by @surilyg and hair by @amitthakur26 #vintagestyle #hairdo #newstyle

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@officialshilpashetty) on


Shilpa Shetty Kundra was in Goa for an event looking like a retro diva. Celebrity stylist and friend Surily Goel styled her for this event in a floor-length dress. It was a draped gown in nude and black, having a super low back detailed with a fringe on the side.

With her hair styled in a retro updo by celebrity hairstylist Amit Thakur, she opted for an understated glam look with smokey eyes and pink nude lips.

Thankyou @amitthakur26 for convincing me to experiment with my hair 😘Love it #newstyle #vintagestyle #hairstyles #instastyle #goa

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@officialshilpashetty) on


She accessorised her look with diamond earrings, a box clutch and the Bulgari serpentine watch in silver which complemented this look perfectly.

We think she looked absolutely stunning showing off her super toned sexy back. What do you think? Let us know by commenting below.

