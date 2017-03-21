Shruti Haasan Rocks A Sultry Summer Silhouette

Hrishitaa Sharma Mar . 21 . 2017

With summer comes the pretty prints and prettier silhouettes. And trust the print machine Masaba Gupta to take full advantage of it. We spot Shruti Haasan in one of Masaba’s numbers, which has a really cool silhouette. Talk about easy breezy! The black and white ensemble with a dash of metallic accent looks utterly ravishing on this bubbly diva. Celebrity stylist Shreeja Rajgopal styles the outfit with a pair of simple, strappy heels and gold earrings.

Celebrity hair stylist Marce Pedrozo styles her hair in lovely curly locks while her makeup looks fresh and minimal. What do you guys think about the look?

2
TAGS
House Of Masaba Marcelo Pedrozo Masaba Gupta Shreeja Rajgopal Shruti Haasan
COMMENTS
Related Stories
House Of Masaba
May . 18 . 2016Radhika Apte’s Skirt Is Just What You Need To Complete Your Summer Wardrobe!
Feb . 22 . 20165 Above The Knee Outfits That Alia Bhatt Totally Pulled Off!
Feb . 17 . 2016Masaba Is All Set To Bring Baby Chic To India!
Jan . 8 . 20165 Of Juhi Chawla’s ‘Chalk N Duster’ Promo Outfits That #MMLoves!
Oct . 20 . 2015We’re No Longer Eyeing Alia Bhatt’s Outfit & This Is Why…
Marcelo Pedrozo
Sep . 1 . 2016Pooja Hegde’s Lehenga On The Cover Of This Magazine Will Blow Your Mind
More Fashion
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web