Shruti Haasan Rocks A Sultry Summer Silhouette

@shrutzhaasan in @houseofmasaba @masabagupta in Hyderabad today for press interviews, hair by the amazing @marcepedrozo #ShrutiHaasan #StyleFile A post shared by Shreeja Rajgopal (@shreejarajgopal) on Mar 20, 2017 at 5:17am PDT

With summer comes the pretty prints and prettier silhouettes. And trust the print machine Masaba Gupta to take full advantage of it. We spot Shruti Haasan in one of Masaba’s numbers, which has a really cool silhouette. Talk about easy breezy! The black and white ensemble with a dash of metallic accent looks utterly ravishing on this bubbly diva. Celebrity stylist Shreeja Rajgopal styles the outfit with a pair of simple, strappy heels and gold earrings.

Celebrity hair stylist Marce Pedrozo styles her hair in lovely curly locks while her makeup looks fresh and minimal. What do you guys think about the look?