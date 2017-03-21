Sooraj Pancholi Just Confirmed He’s In A Relationship

Sooraj Pancholi

Sooraj Pancholi has had a tumultuous start to his career. There was a lot of drama and media scrutiny that came along with his debut Hero, but it seems like the actor has decided to move past it all. He has become more reserved over the years, and perhaps wiser too on the things he says, given everything his family and him have been through. Hoping for a fresh start, the actor has let bygones be bygones. In an interview with Filmfare, he confirmed that he has found love again in a special someone who isn’t from the industry.

I’m in a relationship. She’s a not from this industry. She’s a nice girl. Well, guess the paparazzi haven’t caught us yet. I always wanted my partner to be a simple person. She can do what she wants, wear what she wants, work wherever she wants. I wanted a simple soul and I guess I’ve found her.

Awww! How sweet. We’re happy that he’s found love again. <3

