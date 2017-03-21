“Taimur Isn’t The Only Star Kid In Town” – Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan‘s son, Taimur Ali Khan, was making headlines much before he was even born. People couldn’t wait to catch a glimpse of the baby, and obviously, their fans were really excited for their new beginning. While Kareena has gone on to state that she thinks her son is one of the most good looking kids on this side on the planet (we kinda agree too), Saif couldn’t be bothered about his looks.

In an interview with Filmfare, he said he just wants his son to be a good person.

There is so much pressure on kids these days to be good-looking. I just hope he is a good guy. He is not the only star kid in town, there are so many. But sometimes people make it difficult and some sections of the press pay too much attention. So, it’s hard to be normal but I guess that goes with the territory.

