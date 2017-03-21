Umm. Is Upen Patel Accusing Karishma Tanna Of Breaking His Heart?

Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel

Upen Patel and Karishma Tanna, fondly known as #UpMa, by their fans broke many hearts when they parted ways last year. They recently sparked off rumours of a possible reconciliation when they were spotted together at a lunch date in Bandra.

Ever since then, Upen has been posting break-up quotes on Twitter, slyly hinting that he may have faced betrayal during his relationship with Karishma.

Have a look:

And a few others…

Source: Twitter | @upenpatelworld

Although Upen did not directly accuse Karishma of the above, it sure looked like he was hinting at her only. It further became clear when he tagged her in one of the tweets, but later deleted it.

Check it out:

Source: Twitter | @upenpatelworld

Umm, what’s wrong, Upen?