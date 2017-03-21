Victoria’s Secret Angel Adriana Lima Gets Spiritual With This Indian Guru

Hrishitaa Sharma Mar . 21 . 2017
Adriana Lima

Victoria’s Secret angel Adriana Lima attended an art of living sesh and from the looks of it she really connected with the philosophy. Guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar inspired her with his teachings and the model got an insight to put things in perspective. She says –

I want people to look at me beyond my face/body as Sri Sri says a mind has no face and body, and with that said you become closer to reality and the truth.

Isn’t this super? Tell us what has you inspired you the most recently.

