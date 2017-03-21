Victoria’s Secret Angel Adriana Lima Gets Spiritual With This Indian Guru

Adriana Lima

Victoria’s Secret angel Adriana Lima attended an art of living sesh and from the looks of it she really connected with the philosophy. Guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar inspired her with his teachings and the model got an insight to put things in perspective. She says –

I want people to look at me beyond my face/body as Sri Sri says a mind has no face and body, and with that said you become closer to reality and the truth.

🙏💫 Tonight with guru @srisriravishankar learning @artofliving and meditation. A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on Mar 17, 2017 at 7:31pm PDT

Isn’t this super? Tell us what has you inspired you the most recently.