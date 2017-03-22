These Accessories Can Up Your Style Game At The Bollywood Music Project

Sanaa Shah Mar . 22 . 2017

As you probably know by now, we’re super kicked about Bollywood Music Project, which is taking place in Delhi this weekend! It’s one of the biggest multi-genre, multi-stage festivals in India, for all you millennials out there to get up-close with your favourite artists. And while we know you’ll be enjoying dancing to your favourite Bollywood tunes, you gotta make sure you look festival ready. That’s exactly why we’re here to help you get ready with the coolest accessory inspo of the season.

Take a note of these accessory essentials you need to up your basic style game with:

Earrings—Hand Beaded Earrings by Dancing Willow Design

Necklace—Choker by Ritika Sachdeva

Hair Accessory—Bun Cage by Misho

Sunglasses—Retro Sunnies by Opium

Footwear—Tassel Slip-Ons by Aprajita Toor

Vibe w/ our tassels 👑 Shop at www.aprajitatoor.com #Aprajitatoorlabel #tassels #tanlove #summervibes #flats #designer #shoeporn #shopnow

A post shared by Aprajita Toor™ – the label (@aprajitatoor_thelabel) on

Backpack—The Little Sister Bag by The Burlap People

You gotta gear up for the Bombay Music Project with these uber cool accessories. Remember to keep it stylish and don’t forget to have fun!

Make sure to get your tickets here for the festival if you haven’t already. Big names like Vishal-Shekhar, Amit Trivedi, Rekha Bhardwaj, Badshah and so many more will be performing live. It’s going to be a crazy, electrical vibe – and we can’t wait to be there dancing along with all of you!

