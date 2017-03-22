These Accessories Can Up Your Style Game At The Bollywood Music Project

With all the love our little sister bag has been getting, we decided to make Christmas a tad easier for you guys and create a bit of stock. Now up for immediate grabs our Little Sister in tan, navy, eggplant, midnight blue and dark wine. Send us a DM and we'll put one in the mail for you tomorrow! Also please notice how fly our garden is… 🌳 #theburlappeople #sustainable #jute #greenliving #hessian #ecoliving
As you probably know by now, we’re super kicked about Bollywood Music Project, which is taking place in Delhi this weekend! It’s one of the biggest multi-genre, multi-stage festivals in India, for all you millennials out there to get up-close with your favourite artists. And while we know you’ll be enjoying dancing to your favourite Bollywood tunes, you gotta make sure you look festival ready. That’s exactly why we’re here to help you get ready with the coolest accessory inspo of the season.
Take a note of these accessory essentials you need to up your basic style game with:
Earrings—Hand Beaded Earrings by Dancing Willow Design
Necklace—Choker by Ritika Sachdeva
Hair Accessory—Bun Cage by Misho
Sunglasses—Retro Sunnies by Opium
Footwear—Tassel Slip-Ons by Aprajita Toor
Backpack—The Little Sister Bag by The Burlap People
You gotta gear up for the Bombay Music Project with these uber cool accessories. Remember to keep it stylish and don’t forget to have fun!
Make sure to get your tickets here for the festival if you haven’t already. Big names like Vishal-Shekhar, Amit Trivedi, Rekha Bhardwaj, Badshah and so many more will be performing live. It’s going to be a crazy, electrical vibe – and we can’t wait to be there dancing along with all of you!