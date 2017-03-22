5 Things You Need To Pull Off Selena Gomez’ Latest Beauty Look

Selena Gomez‘ latest look is unbelievable. Makeup artist Hung Vanngo created the most natural and sultry look that is quite easy to replicate. Listed below are some of the basic 5 beauty products you’ll need to achieve Selena’s effortless look.
Face:
Can you see those cheekbones pop? Yup, that’s the magic of a highlighter! Use the Kylie Cosmetic Strawberry Shortcake shade, as it’s a warm mid-tone pink and will give your skin warmth and a blush-like feel.
Eyes:
You can use this Tarte palette to achieve a nude and smokey crease just like Selena.
Next, Kat Von D‘s Tattoo eyeliner will give you a graphic and bold winged eye.
Lips:
Keeping the lip colour front and centre, use a mix of a matte lipstick under a glossy lip stain. Try keeping the colour in the same fam and blend with your fingers.
Hair:
Once you get done curling you hair, spritz Ouai’s Wave Spray for the final wavy touch.
Easy peasy! If you happen to try this out let us know in the comments below.