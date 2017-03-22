5 Things You Need To Pull Off Selena Gomez’ Latest Beauty Look

Natasha Patel Mar . 22 . 2017

Selena Gomez‘ latest look is unbelievable. Makeup artist Hung Vanngo created the most natural and sultry look that is quite easy to replicate. Listed below are some of the basic 5 beauty products you’ll need to achieve Selena’s effortless look.

Face:

Can you see those cheekbones pop? Yup, that’s the magic of a highlighter! Use the Kylie Cosmetic Strawberry Shortcake shade, as it’s a warm mid-tone pink and will give your skin warmth and a blush-like feel.

😍 @trendmood1 the Kylighter restock is this Thursday at 3pm pst … ✨

A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on

Eyes:

You can use this Tarte palette to achieve a nude and smokey crease just like Selena.

Next, Kat Von D‘s Tattoo eyeliner will give you a graphic and bold winged eye.

Lips:

Keeping the lip colour front and centre, use a mix of a matte lipstick under a glossy lip stain. Try keeping the colour in the same fam and blend with your fingers.

Hair:

Once you get done curling you hair, spritz Ouai’s Wave Spray for the final wavy touch.

Easy peasy! If you happen to try this out let us know in the comments below.

1
TAGS
Beauty How To beauty list How To Selena Gomez
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Selena Gomez
Dec . 21 . 2016The Classy Way To Wear The Latex Trend
Dec . 1 . 2016These Red Carpet Looks Are Good Enough To…. Sleep In?
Nov . 25 . 201610 Ways To Make A Ponytail More Exciting
Sep . 16 . 2016This Popular Actress Changed Her Number So Her Ex Cannot Reach Her!
Aug . 28 . 2016Leaked: Justin Bieber & His Girlfriend Spotted “Having Sex” In Public!
Beauty How To
Jan . 27 . 2017Here’s How You Can Achieve Khloe Kardashian’s Natural Glam
Dec . 13 . 2016How To: Wear Tonal Red Makeup
Dec . 5 . 2016Here’s A Breakdown Of The Best Beauty Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Show
Nov . 22 . 2016A Super Easy Trick To Get Beach Waves
Nov . 21 . 2016Everything You Need To Know About ‘Invisible’ Contouring
How To
Feb . 13 . 201710 Romantic Hairstyles For Valentine’s Day
Feb . 6 . 2017Here’s Everything I Learnt About Shaving In 6 Months
Jan . 13 . 2017How To: Urvashi Rautela’s Sultry Look
Nov . 10 . 2016What Comes First: Foundation Or Concealer?
Oct . 3 . 2016Video: 5 Steps To Ace Contouring & Highlighting!
beauty list
Mar . 17 . 2017How To Deal With Acne Marks
Mar . 16 . 20177 Face Mists To Keep At Your Desk
Mar . 10 . 20175 Easy Beauty Tips To Prep Yourself For Holi
Mar . 8 . 20175 Eyeshadow Primers For Every Beauty Addict
Mar . 6 . 2017The Weirdest Beauty Treatments Across The World
More Beauty
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web