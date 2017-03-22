5 Things You Need To Pull Off Selena Gomez’ Latest Beauty Look

Selena Gomez‘ latest look is unbelievable. Makeup artist Hung Vanngo created the most natural and sultry look that is quite easy to replicate. Listed below are some of the basic 5 beauty products you’ll need to achieve Selena’s effortless look.

Face:

Can you see those cheekbones pop? Yup, that’s the magic of a highlighter! Use the Kylie Cosmetic Strawberry Shortcake shade, as it’s a warm mid-tone pink and will give your skin warmth and a blush-like feel.

😍 @trendmood1 the Kylighter restock is this Thursday at 3pm pst … ✨ A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Mar 13, 2017 at 6:21pm PDT

Eyes:

You can use this Tarte palette to achieve a nude and smokey crease just like Selena.

Next, Kat Von D‘s Tattoo eyeliner will give you a graphic and bold winged eye.

If we had to use ONE eyeliner for the rest of our lives, it would definitely be #TATTOOLINER in #TROOPER 🖤🏆 #vegan #crueltyfreebeauty A post shared by Kat Von D Beauty (@katvondbeauty) on Mar 11, 2017 at 10:06am PST

Lips:

Keeping the lip colour front and centre, use a mix of a matte lipstick under a glossy lip stain. Try keeping the colour in the same fam and blend with your fingers.

Slip into something more comfortable—buttery, balmy, always-flattering. Introducing Dreamgirl, a new shade from the #NewNudes Sheer Gel Lipstick collection. #MarcJacobsBeauty A post shared by Marc Jacobs Beauty (@marcbeauty) on Feb 12, 2017 at 6:05pm PST

Never Settle: liquid lip with longwear and hydration. One-swipe nudes. 8 bold hours. Plump lip look. Introducing the new #LeMarc Liquid Lip Crème in Hot Cocoa. #MarcJacobsBeauty A post shared by Marc Jacobs Beauty (@marcbeauty) on Jan 19, 2017 at 12:00pm PST

Hair:

Once you get done curling you hair, spritz Ouai’s Wave Spray for the final wavy touch.

Easy peasy! If you happen to try this out let us know in the comments below.