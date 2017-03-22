After Sunil Grover, Is Navjot Singh Sidhu Also Quitting The Kapil Sharma Show?

Mar . 22 . 2017
Kapil Sharma, Navjot Singh Sidhu

Troubles seem to be unending for The Kapil Sharma Show. After a string of controversies between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover, it is now Navjot Singh Sidhu who is supposedly quitting the show too.

Amidst Sunil and Kapil’s open fight, Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh is said to have sought legal opinion on Navjot Singh Sidhu’s stint as a judge on The Kapil Sharma Show. When Sidhu paji was asked to comment on this, he said that since he is not involved in the controversy, he would not be willing to quit the show. He further added:

Whatever Captain Amarinder Singh said, the boss is always right. But I want to tell you that the term office of profit only implies to a post held under government office. BJP MP and actor Kirron Kher works for television months together. I have quit IPL and nearly 70 to 80 per cent television assignments. I perform the government duties between 9 AM to 6 PM. If I go anywhere after 6 PM and return by 9 AM whatever I do at night should not be the business of anybody. Nobody should evince interest in it.

But Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur had a different opinion and reportedly said that her husband would abide by the law and eventually quit the show.

You can read all about the tiff between Kapil and Sunil here. Meanwhile, Sunil has allegedly demanded a fee hike as a condition to return to Kapil’s show.

