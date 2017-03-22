This Bollywood Actress Refused To Promote Her Upcoming Film On TVF Due To Arunabh Kumar’s Molestation Controversy

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon has cancelled plans to promote her upcoming movie, Maatr – The Mother on The Viral Fever (TVF) following the sexual harassment allegations against Arunabh Kumar, Founder and CEO, TVF.

Raveena was supposed to promote her film on TVF but she canned the idea after the controversy as she doesn’t want to be associated with the brand until they are cleared of the charges. Being a strong advocate of women’s empowerment, she is unwilling to associate herself with any person or company that undermines women. Therefore, she is waiting for all the facts to come out before she promotes her film with them.

Speaking about the issue, the actress said:

I was not aware of the controversy as I was in New York and in the middle of a snow storm. Our film deals with a very strong message about zero tolerance to any form of violence or abuse against women – the film’s producers and actors feel that until allegations against the producer and the channel are proved wrong, we will refrain from promoting the film or any of the actors appearing on the said show.

