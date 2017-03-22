Here’s How Much Bharti Singh & Her Boyfriend Are Being Paid Per Episode On Nach Baliye 8

Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachhiya

Rumours had it that popular TV couple Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal were the highest paid contestants on season 8 of Nach Baliye. Later, it came to the fore that another favourite TV jodi – Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya, aka #Divek are raking in the highest fees.

But guess who’s left these much sought after jodis behind in terms of fees?! Bharti Singh and her beau Harsh Limbachiyaa! According to a report in BL, Bharti is charging about 30 Lakhs per episode for being on the show, and that’s the highest amount being paid to any celeb jodi this season. Bharti was previously a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, but this is the first time she will be seen with her soon-to-be-husband.

The duo will reportedly get hitched by the end of this year.