Here’s Why Anil Kapoor Is Annoyed With Jimmy Sheirgill & Team

Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor‘s Veere Di Wedding was meant to go on floors last year but was pushed until late 2017 given Kareena Kapoor‘s pregnancy. Now that the actress is all set to get back to work, preparations are on in full swing to begin shooting for this film based on female friendships. Unfortunately for them, they’ve got another problem on hand.

Turns out, Jimmy Sheirgill‘s upcoming film is titled Veerey Ki Wedding and is very similar to Sonam’s film. This has reportedly made the Kapoor clan extremely unhappy, and Anil Kapoor has decided to write to the Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association, asking for look into the matter as they registered the title first.

While Anil Kapoor hasn’t said anything on the matter yet, Veerey Ki Wedding‘s director, Ashu Trikha, told Midday that 80% of the shoot is almost done for the film.

The association suggests that a trademark supersedes any other registration. Legally, we have supported our title with everything. Shooting for the songs, including the title track of the romantic-actioner, is complete. Following a packed schedule next week, 80 per cent of the film will be ready.

A senior member of IMPPA reportedly told them that the only way out is for Anil Kapoor to change the title of his film as shooting hasn’t commenced yet. Wow, we can’t imagine how unhappy they must be.