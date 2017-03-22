“I Wish She Gets Along With Some Co-Stars” – Shahid Kapoor On Kangana Ranaut

Team MissMalini Mar . 22 . 2017
Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut

Rangoon co-stars, Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut‘s verbal war continues to make headlines. Despite Shahid’s statements clarifying that all’s well between the two, things don’t seem fine enough. Recently, in an interview with a leading daily, Shahid said:

Kangana has a thing for one liners… When actors start engaging in this table-tennis match through interviews, the focus is then on the actors and not on the film. I don’t believe in publicising a film or myself through this kind of activity… I choose not to discuss my problems in print. Some discretion is welcome. I wish her all the best. I wish she gets along with some co-stars. It will be good.

This verbal spat started during Rangoon promotions when Kangana said that sharing a cottage, and shooting with Shahid was a nightmare – and he responded by saying that the actress has a vivid imagination.

Wonder if Kangana will retort to Shahid’s statements!

11
TAGS
Kangana Ranaut Shahid Kapoor
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Kangana Ranaut
Mar . 21 . 2017Manoj Bajpayee Thanked Kangana Ranaut For Highlighting Nepotism In Bollywood
Mar . 20 . 2017Karan Johar Feels Kangana Ranaut Was Really Good On Koffee With Karan 5
Mar . 16 . 2017“It’s Great Bathroom Reading” – Sonam Kapoor On The Spat Between Karan Johar & Kangana Ranaut
Mar . 9 . 2017Sonam Kapoor Reacts To Kangana Ranaut Accusing Karan Johar Of Nepotism
Mar . 9 . 2017Kangana Ranaut Talks About How The Hrithik Roshan Controversy Affected Her Family
Shahid Kapoor
Mar . 20 . 2017Mira Rajput’s College Mate Lashes Out At Her For Her “Feminism” Comments
Mar . 17 . 2017Are Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput Shifting To A New House?
Mar . 16 . 2017Shahid Kapoor Comes Out In Support Of Mira Rajput’s “Feminism” Comments
Mar . 16 . 2017Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati’ Sets Attacked Again & Set On Fire
Mar . 10 . 2017“She Is Not A Puppy, You Know” – Mira Rajput Talks About Bringing Up Misha
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web