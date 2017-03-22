“I Wish She Gets Along With Some Co-Stars” – Shahid Kapoor On Kangana Ranaut

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut

Rangoon co-stars, Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut‘s verbal war continues to make headlines. Despite Shahid’s statements clarifying that all’s well between the two, things don’t seem fine enough. Recently, in an interview with a leading daily, Shahid said:

Kangana has a thing for one liners… When actors start engaging in this table-tennis match through interviews, the focus is then on the actors and not on the film. I don’t believe in publicising a film or myself through this kind of activity… I choose not to discuss my problems in print. Some discretion is welcome. I wish her all the best. I wish she gets along with some co-stars. It will be good.

This verbal spat started during Rangoon promotions when Kangana said that sharing a cottage, and shooting with Shahid was a nightmare – and he responded by saying that the actress has a vivid imagination.

Wonder if Kangana will retort to Shahid’s statements!