Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Sunnies Have Double-Tap Written All Over Them

Kareena Kapoor Khan

We spotted Kareena Kapoor Khan at the airport in a really comfy and chic outfit. Wearing skinny dark denims paired with a military green jacket with quirky appliques, she looked like one stylish globetrotter.

There is no denying that her #OOTD was super cool but those reflective sunnies made it to our wish-list instantly. She further styled her look with a Gucci tote and gold sneakers to match her gold watch.

We love her airport style here, but we’re in LOVE with those sunglasses. Let us know what you think by commenting below.