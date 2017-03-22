Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Sunnies Have Double-Tap Written All Over Them

Sanaa Shah Mar . 22 . 2017
Kareena Kapoor Khan

We spotted Kareena Kapoor Khan at the airport in a really comfy and chic outfit. Wearing skinny dark denims paired with a military green jacket with quirky appliques, she looked like one stylish globetrotter.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

There is no denying that her #OOTD was super cool but those reflective sunnies made it to our wish-list instantly. She further styled her look with a Gucci tote and gold sneakers to match her gold watch.

We love her airport style here, but we’re in LOVE with those sunglasses. Let us know what you think by commenting below.

32
TAGS
Airport Spotting celebrity fashion celebrity style Gucci Kareena Kapoor Khan
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Mar . 11 . 2017Kareena Kapoor Khan Wears A Gown Strikingly Similar To Priyanka Chopra’s
Mar . 7 . 20177 Bollywood Women Who Break Fashion Boundaries
Mar . 3 . 2017“Please Address Him As Taimur Ali Khan” – Kareena Kapoor Is Upset With Rumours Of Renaming Her Son
Mar . 2 . 2017Kareena Kapoor Khan Flaunts Her Post Pregnancy Curves
Feb . 27 . 2017Kareena Kapoor’s Nickname For Taimur Ali Khan Is As Unique As His Real Name
Airport Spotting
Mar . 20 . 2017Deepika Padukone Doesn’t Mess Around When It Comes To Airport Style
Mar . 17 . 2017Call The Priest, Alia Bhatt Has A Confession To Make!
Mar . 6 . 2017Kangana Ranaut Wears Brogues Under Her Sari & It’s Bloody Brilliant
Feb . 24 . 2017Pull Off Sporty Chic Like Deepika Padukone
Feb . 15 . 2017Why Every Cat Lover Will Want Alia Bhatt’s Bag
celebrity style
Mar . 22 . 2017Twinkle Khanna Looks Incredibly Chic In This All Black Ensemble
Mar . 22 . 2017Only Anushka Sharma Can Ace Two Trends In One Day
Mar . 21 . 2017Shilpa Shetty Shows Some Serious Skin In This Backless Gown
Mar . 20 . 2017Sonam Kapoor Steps Out In The Sexiest LBD Ever
Mar . 20 . 2017Deepika Padukone Doesn’t Mess Around When It Comes To Airport Style
Gucci
Mar . 17 . 2017This Reality Star Just Wore A $2000 Pair Of Track Pants
Mar . 17 . 2017We’re Going Bananas Over Kendall Jenner’s Recent OOTD
Mar . 14 . 2017Priyanka Chopra’s New Magazine Cover Is Everything
Mar . 10 . 2017Sonam Kapoor’s Unconventional Look Is The Best Thing You’ll See All Day
Feb . 27 . 2017Look At All The Stunning Dresses Spotted On The Oscars Red Carpet
More Fashion
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web