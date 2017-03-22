Ranbir Kapoor Is Making His TV Debut With This Popular Show

Ranbir Kapoor

For all you Ranbir Kapoor fans who complain that you don’t get to see the actor much these days, there’s some amazing news for you! The actor, who is wrapping up Jagga Jasoos, will soon make his TV debut with Nach Baliye 8 alongside Karan Tacker. Unfortunately, this won’t be for the entire season but for the first episode only. It is being said that Kapoor will also perform to a medley of his hit songs. YAY!

A statement from the makers of the show read,

Ranbir Kapoor will be perfect for the grand opening episode of Nach Baliye 8. We are very excited and have our fingers crossed to see Ranbir Kapoor set the stage on fire with his dance and stage presence as host! Ranbir is a natural dancer and he will surely set a benchmark for the 10 jodis and prep them up for the entire season. If things go as planned, we might be shooting later this week.

The show begins on the 2nd of April and we can’t wait to watch this!