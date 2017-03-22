Ranbir Kapoor Is Making His TV Debut With This Popular Show

Divya Rao Mar . 22 . 2017
Ranbir Kapoor

For all you Ranbir Kapoor fans who complain that you don’t get to see the actor much these days, there’s some amazing news for you! The actor, who is wrapping up Jagga Jasoos, will soon make his TV debut with Nach Baliye 8 alongside Karan Tacker. Unfortunately, this won’t be for the entire season but for the first episode only. It is being said that Kapoor will also perform to a medley of his hit songs. YAY!

A statement from the makers of the show read,

Ranbir Kapoor will be perfect for the grand opening episode of Nach Baliye 8. We are very excited and have our fingers crossed to see Ranbir Kapoor set the stage on fire with his dance and stage presence as host! Ranbir is a natural dancer and he will surely set a benchmark for the 10 jodis and prep them up for the entire season. If things go as planned, we might be shooting later this week.

The show begins on the 2nd of April and we can’t wait to watch this!

2
TAGS
Nach Baliye 8 Ranbir Kapoor
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Nach Baliye 8
Mar . 21 . 2017This TV Actor Was Injured While Rehearsing For Nach Baliye 8
Mar . 3 . 2017Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya Just Confirmed Their Participation On Nach Baliye 8
Feb . 22 . 2017You Will Never Believe Which Bollywood Star Is Judging Nach Baliye 8
Feb . 15 . 2017Did This TV Actress Refuse To Be On Nach Baliye 8 Because Of Her Camera Shy Boyfriend?
Feb . 15 . 2017These Bigg Boss 10 Contestants Are Going To Be On Nach Baliye 8
Ranbir Kapoor
Mar . 21 . 2017Here’s What Ranbir Kapoor & Mahira Khan Spoke About At Their Recent Meeting
Mar . 17 . 2017This Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Will Be Seen Opposite Ranbir Kapoor In Sanjay Dutt’s Biopic
Mar . 9 . 2017This Bollywood Actor Is Spending A Week In Jail
Feb . 20 . 2017Check Out This Photo Of Saif Ali Khan & Ranbir Kapoor Cooking For Karisma Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor
Feb . 8 . 2017This Bollywood Actress Is Making Her Comeback With Ranbir Kapoor!
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web