Shoes From AIFW That Need A Home In Your Closet

We at MissMalini HQ’s are all shoe-lovin’ fashionistas and how! So trust us to hunt the coolest shoes from the latest fashion runway. Amazon India Fashion Week AW17 had some pretty chic booties, flats, heels… you name it! So, check out what caught our eye during the shows.

1. Ribbon tie-ups at Hemant & Nandita

Hemant and Nandita at AIFW AW17

2. Metallic sneakers at ILK

ILK at AIFW AW17

3. Beaded heels at Nikasha

Nikasha at AIFW AW17

4. Peep-toes booties at Sahil Kochhar

Sahil Kochhar at AIFW AW17

5. Textured heels at Tarun Tahiliani

Tarun Tahiliani and Amit Aggarwal at AIFW AW17

6. Tasseled tie-ups at Vineet Bahl

Vineet Bahl at AIFW AW17

7. Caged stripe heels at Malini Ramani

Malini Ramani at AIFW AW17

8. Steel platforms at Wendell Rodricks

Wendell Rodricks at AIFW W17

9. Velvet booties with sheers socks at Pero

Pero at AIFW AW17

10. Fiece colour block heels at Abraham & Thakore

Abraham and Thakore at AIFW AW17

So that’s all the footwear inspiration you can grab from the fashion week.