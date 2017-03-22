Shoes From AIFW That Need A Home In Your Closet

Hrishitaa Sharma Mar . 22 . 2017

We at MissMalini HQ’s are all shoe-lovin’ fashionistas and how! So trust us to hunt the coolest shoes from the latest fashion runway. Amazon India Fashion Week AW17 had some pretty chic booties, flats, heels… you name it! So, check out what caught our eye during the shows.

1. Ribbon tie-ups at Hemant & Nandita

Hemant and Nandita at AIFW AW17

2. Metallic sneakers at ILK

ILK at AIFW AW17

3. Beaded heels at Nikasha

Nikasha at AIFW AW17

4. Peep-toes booties at Sahil Kochhar

Sahil Kochhar at AIFW AW17

5. Textured heels at Tarun Tahiliani

Tarun Tahiliani and Amit Aggarwal at AIFW AW17

6. Tasseled tie-ups at Vineet Bahl

Vineet Bahl at AIFW AW17

7. Caged stripe heels at Malini Ramani

Malini Ramani at AIFW AW17

8. Steel platforms at Wendell Rodricks

Wendell Rodricks at AIFW W17

9. Velvet booties with sheers socks at Pero

Pero at AIFW AW17

10. Fiece colour block heels at Abraham & Thakore

Abraham and Thakore at AIFW AW17

So that’s all the footwear inspiration you can grab from the fashion week.

0
TAGS
Abraham & Thakore Amit Aggarwal Malini Ramani Nikasha Pero Sahil Kochhar Tarun Tahiliani Vineet Bahl
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Abraham & Thakore
Mar . 16 . 2017Here’s Why Day 1 Of AIFW Was Unmissable
Oct . 20 . 2016We Cannot Get Over These Looks Elton Fernandez Created At Fashion Week!
Oct . 18 . 2016The India Story Is Back & Better Than Ever
Oct . 18 . 2016The Coolest Beauty Looks From AIFW SS17!
May . 2 . 2016This Soulful Fashion Show Will Hit You Right In The Feels!
Amit Aggarwal
Mar . 19 . 20178 Things We Loved From The Finale Show Of AIFW
Mar . 8 . 2017These Indian Designers Are Taking Over Paris Fashion Week
Feb . 28 . 2017Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s #OOTD Is Casual But Full Of Flavour
Feb . 6 . 2017EDITOR’S PICKS: 10 Best Collections From Lakme Fashion Week
Feb . 6 . 2017The Best Beauty Looks From Lakmé Fashion Week SR17
More Fashion
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web