These Ex-Bigg Boss Contestants Will Replace Sunil Grover & Chandan Prabhakar On The Kapil Sharma Show

Sunil Gera, Chandan Prabhakar

The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to witness some major changes post Kapil Sharma‘s fallout with Sunil Grover. The two got into a tiff recently, when Kapil, in a drunken state allegedly abused and beat up Sunil while they were on a flight.

Thereafter, Sunil reportedly decided to quit the show along with Chandan Prabhakar. Although Kapil publicly apologised to Sunil, it seems like the latter is in no mood to listen. When the production house called him to convince him to be back on the show, he asked for a substantial increase in his fees – which the makers were not ready to give. Unfortunately, it looks like everybody’s favourite, Gutthi, won’t be seen on the show anymore.

Raju Srivastava, Ahsan Qureshi

According to a report in SpotboyE, the makers made emergency phone calls to stand-up comedians, Sunil Pal, Raju Shrivastav and Ahsaan Qureshi – out of which the latter two agreed to be a part of the show.

Things certainly look grim as of now for Kapil.

P.S – In case you haven’t heard, Kapil is now engaged to Ginni Chatrath. Read all about his lady love here!