This Cricketer And His Wife Might Be A Part Of Nach Baliye 8

Divya Rao Mar . 22 . 2017

To happy times ahead ! 🍻☝🏼️💃🏼💣🤓 @hazelkeechofficial

A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on

Season 8 of Nach Baliye is all set to take off in full swing from the 2nd of April and our favourite jodis have been training hard for it. PS – Have you heard yet? Ranbir Kapoor is going to host the first episode of the show. YAY! According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech too are going to be a part of the show. The makers want to rope them in as wild card contestants.

A source told Mumbai Mirror,

Yuvraj will be busy with the IPL for the next two months but the channel is keen to have Hazel and him on board as wild card entries as the cricket league will be over by that time. They have been in talks for a while now and the channel is hoping that they sign up in the coming weeks. The show is expected to kick off in April.

How cool! They’d definitely bring so much life to the show, no?

