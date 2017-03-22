This TV Actress And Her Boyfriend Are Giving Us Major #LoveGoals With Their Instagram Posts

Swagata Dam Mar . 22 . 2017

After ending her decade-long relationship with her ex Rohit, Aashka Goradia, found love again in an American hottie, Brent Globe. The duo met at a concert in Las Vegas and sparks started flying between them immediately. They began a relationship shortly after that, and Brent ended up moving to India so that Aashka could continue her career as an actress here.

Brent popped the question last year on Christmas and the two are all set to walk down the aisle this coming winter. Currently, they are busy prepping for the new season of the couple dance reality show, Nach Baliye. The two of them are madly in love and their PDA on Instagram is quite cute. Take a look.

When @ibrentgoble is not in a mood for the #selfieprank and I still do it 🙈 @ibrentgoble #iloveyou 😂🤗

A post shared by Aashka Goradia (@aashkagoradia) on

The only goal is to travel with you in mind and miles Miss you @ibrentgoble #jaldi #aao #paachoaay #kyathiaayo

A post shared by Aashka Goradia (@aashkagoradia) on

#majormissing @ibrentgoble ❤️

A post shared by Aashka Goradia (@aashkagoradia) on

❤ @ibrentgoble my ❤

A post shared by Aashka Goradia (@aashkagoradia) on

@ibrentgoble I miss you buddy ❤

A post shared by Aashka Goradia (@aashkagoradia) on

Here’s to these lovebirds!

Aashka Goradia
