This TV Actress And Her Boyfriend Are Giving Us Major #LoveGoals With Their Instagram Posts

After ending her decade-long relationship with her ex Rohit, Aashka Goradia, found love again in an American hottie, Brent Globe. The duo met at a concert in Las Vegas and sparks started flying between them immediately. They began a relationship shortly after that, and Brent ended up moving to India so that Aashka could continue her career as an actress here.
Brent popped the question last year on Christmas and the two are all set to walk down the aisle this coming winter. Currently, they are busy prepping for the new season of the couple dance reality show, Nach Baliye. The two of them are madly in love and their PDA on Instagram is quite cute. Take a look.
Here’s to these lovebirds!