We Found The Winning Combo For Your Next Date Night

Natasha Patel Mar . 22 . 2017

Nomad chic. Loved the hair and makeup @ambika_pillai #gold #kaftan

A post shared by Malini Ramani (@malini_ramani) on

As far as date night goes, your beauty look is just as important as your outfit. Wouldn’t you girl agree? And right after AIFW got done, our beauty inpso board was filled with a bevy of looks to copy. One of which is this twisted fishtail low pony and a really, really cool bold bird eye for the Malini Ramani and Wendell Rodericks show.

The Makeup:
The dual wing eye on the outer corners, with a bird eye on the inner corners was the main focus. The lips and skin was left natural and dewy.

Up➡️Down➡️Turned Around •Swipe right to check them out⚠️• #AIFW17 #MMatAIFW @thefdci

A post shared by MissMalini (@missmalini) on

The Hair:
The wrap around ponytail extended to a fishtail braid with a twist and a string tie-up at the end. It looks sleek and très, très chic!

So, would you copy this look anytime soon? Let us know in the comments below!

1
TAGS
AIFW Beauty How To Beauty Trend Date night Malini Ramani Wendell Rodericks
COMMENTS
