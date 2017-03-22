We Found The Winning Combo For Your Next Date Night

Nomad chic. Loved the hair and makeup @ambika_pillai #gold #kaftan A post shared by Malini Ramani (@malini_ramani) on Mar 18, 2017 at 1:26am PDT

As far as date night goes, your beauty look is just as important as your outfit. Wouldn’t you girl agree? And right after AIFW got done, our beauty inpso board was filled with a bevy of looks to copy. One of which is this twisted fishtail low pony and a really, really cool bold bird eye for the Malini Ramani and Wendell Rodericks show.

The Makeup:

The dual wing eye on the outer corners, with a bird eye on the inner corners was the main focus. The lips and skin was left natural and dewy.

Up➡️Down➡️Turned Around •Swipe right to check them out⚠️• #AIFW17 #MMatAIFW @thefdci A post shared by MissMalini (@missmalini) on Mar 17, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

The Hair:

The wrap around ponytail extended to a fishtail braid with a twist and a string tie-up at the end. It looks sleek and très, très chic!

Hair twisted like never before! 🙌🏽 💁🏼 Runway beauty for @malini_ramani and @wendellrodricks at @thefdci #AIFWAW17 #MMAtAIFW A post shared by MissMalini Beauty (@missmalinibeauty) on Mar 18, 2017 at 1:07am PDT

