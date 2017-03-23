20 Times Kangana Ranaut Was Fierce AF & Gave You Major Life Lessons

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is known to speak her mind – we all know that! While one may not always agree with her opinion, one cannot deny that Kangana almost always makes sense. Her sense of righteousness comes from too many instances of being in unlikely circumstances and dealing with them with incredible determination. She may be called a “rebel” or “bold” for being opinionated – but can we just take a moment to acknowledge that she is ruthlessly honest?!

Therefore, it’s not surprising that she takes on controversies with a headstrong attitude, and is never afraid of facing the consequences. Not surprising that her statements, more often than not, become headlines!

On her 30th birthday, let’s do a quick recap of 20 times the lady was fabulous and taught you a thing or two about life:

1. Revenge is a dish best served cold

Success is the best revenge. I always feel women should answer back either with their sarcasm or success.

Kangana Ranaut

2. Read that twice!

Freedom of being alone is intoxicating.

3. This extremely sorted take on female empowerment

Women empowerment does not mean you create complex among men. Then it will take 20 more years to empower men. It is all about evolving as a soul, as a human being. It does not mean that you become a sexist.

Kangana Ranaut

4. Food for thought!

I don’t know why everyone feels the pressure to look young. Personally, I hate it. I don’t want to inject Botox and look young forever. It’s living in denial and anything that has an undercurrent of this philosophy is bad for your growth.

5. Knowledge is an asset

My biggest asset is that I know how to learn, and that, I believe, will help me in the long run.

6. Lesson numero uno, always!

I followed my instincts; I followed my intuition, and it paid off.

Kangana Ranaut

7. *Slow clap*

Why should Bollywood accept me? I should accept Bollywood. I don’t care if Bollywood has accepted me. I don’t seek acceptance. I don’t need to live up to anybody’s expectations.

8. Note that down, and read it when you feel low

It’s very hard for me to find any sort of shame or blame in my life. I’m not made that way.

9. Never adhered to social stereotypes

I don’t seek validation outside, not even with the audience. Today they like me, but tomorrow they may hate me. I don’t want to be anybody’s role model.

Kangana Ranaut

10. Take that!

I am not ashamed of anything – not my past, not my affairs, not my body, and most definitely not my desire.

11. On taking rejection in your stride

I think the rejection – if it’s taken in the right spirit, it can make you a better person. And I think that is what I’ve always striven for. If one thing didn’t work out, a project or anything, it doesn’t mean that I lose my own confidence. In fact, I give myself a lot more confidence and opportunities.

Kangana Ranaut

12. WORD

Nobody was my support. You have to support yourself, and I think that is the beauty of being a woman. You can handle anything and be ten times better than men.

13. Glorifying and pedestalizing women is NOT cool!

The glorification of sisters, mothers as the selfless Indian women who will do ‘agni pariksha’ and the one who sees her own betterment only in the betterment of their husbands and fathers, that has to stop. It’s very regressive.

Kangana Ranaut

14. Fairness… STFU!

Ever since I was a kid, I have never understood the concept of fairness. Especially, in such a case, as a celebrity, what kind of an example would I be setting for younger people? I have no regrets about turning this offer down. As a public figure, I have responsibilities.

15. On the gender wage gap in Bollywood

I am complaining too. There was a point when my complaint wasn’t rational and yet, I felt that way even earlier. But the data wasn’t supporting me. ‘Queen’ did make money, about Rs 100 cr, but still I wasn’t sure how much money could I ask for after that. Also, giving a 250 cr money is a different thing altogether. My getting Rs 11 cr is a small step towards that equality you are talking about, and as a woman I would also want to see…to be treated as an equal.

Kangana Ranaut

16. That’s a lesson right here – deal with rejection!

When I started out, I was treated like a dog. People in the industry treated me like I didn’t deserve to be spoken to and I was some unwanted object. I couldn’t speak English fluently and people made fun of me for that. So dealing with rejection became a part of life.

17. Marriage is not the end of the road for women

I think the focus has to shift at some point from marriage to the real challenges of life, which are the same for girls and guys. We have to prepare our girls like superheroes, like we prepare our men, and not have a ready set up to be given to another man like a fully trained dog to take care of their house.

Kangana Ranaut

18. Keep hustling

We have to earn our bread and butter and sometimes we have limited options. As somebody who is self dependent and doesn’t really have any other job, I have to keep working, and doing something or the other.

19. On the discrepancies in Bollywood

Forget the credit, they (male actors) take all the money as well. We don’t get paid even one-third of what male actors get. It’s not so much about the money, but it’s about (being a) woman.

Kangana Ranaut (Source: Instagram)

20. And lastly, be your own person!

I am not a very easy person to be with, I am very stubborn. I have hang ups. I am not one of those people expected to do the expected. But at the same time I have always taken the responsibility of my actions.

If you look closely, these are nothing short of life lessons wrapped in simple anecdotes by someone who had the courage to stand up for herself in this big bad world.

Happy birthday, Kangana! Stay fabulous!