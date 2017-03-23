Anu Malik & Asha Bhosle Have Come Together For Begum Jaan And We’re Super Excited!

Anu Malik and Asha Bhosle come together for Begum Jaan

The trailer of Vidya Balan‘s next, Begum Jaan, recently came out and caught everyone’s attention. And now, the makers of the film are all set to release the first song from the film – Prem Me Tohre. The best part about this number is that it’s composed by ace composer Anu Malik, who gave us the soulful track Moh Moh Ke Dhaage (which we still cannot get enough of!) a while ago and is crooned by none other than the legendary Asha Bhosle. Director Srijit Mukherjee and Anu Malik were in deep discussion about how to capture the essence of a ‘mujra’ through this song. They wanted a voice that would bring back memories of Umrao Jaan.

They wanted to approach Ashaji since the beginning but they were slightly reluctant as the veteran singing sensation doesn’t sing for films anymore. Asha Bhosle was last heard in Mai in 2013. Commenting on the same, music composer, Anu said, “I was not keeping well and Ashaji came over to meet me. I immediately told my wife that I have to work with her. Even Srijit Mukherji, the director was unaware of this. I rang up Srijit from the ICU and told him I will resume work in 10 days. I composed a tune at the recording studio, and told Srijit that we should get Ashaji to sing the song. Srijit jumped at the idea. I immediately rang Ashaji and told her to come to my place the next day. When she heard the track, she said this song marks the comeback of Asha Bhosle! My first reaction was when did you go in the first place! Her reaction after recording the song was priceless! She exclaimed that she was truly back! I loved her reaction so much since Ashaji loves singing and music. If you hear the song you will know that such a tone and voice cannot be copied or matched. She’s a magic and a miracle! I am honoured to have had the chance to work with her. She’s 82 and if you hear her now you will be spellbound!”

We are eagerly waiting for this song.