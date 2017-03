Anushka in @lovebirdsdesigns hair @yiannitsapatori makeup @puneetbsaini A post shared by Allia Al Rufai (@alliaalrufai) on Mar 23, 2017 at 12:31am PDT

Having just one more day for her new movie to release, Anushka Sharma looks as fresh as a daisy! In an all orange outfit by Lovebirds, stylist Allia Al Rufai had the right idea in mind while styling her in an androgynous look. She tucked in the waist with a belt to give it a more feminine feel. Paired with pointy pumps, Anushka looks very, very chic!

Her hair was kept parted down the middle and poker-straight. Her makeup, done by Puneet Saini has flush tones of peach with a nude lip.