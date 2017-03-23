Bookmark Sonam Kapoor’s Sabyasachi Lehenga For A Summer Wedding



As we all know, florals for spring always paint a pretty picture. If you’re looking for a wedding ensemble to compliment the summer heat, Sonam Kapoor in this Sabyasachi lehenga is perfection. Wearing this outfit, Sonam left her hair open in soft curls and makeup subtle enough to complement her look. She accessorised it with a jadau necklace and dangling earrings and we loved it all.

#Sabyasachi #SpringCouture2017 #TheUdaipurCollection #TheSabyasachiArtFoundation #VideoCourtesySabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on Feb 25, 2017 at 8:02am PST

This lehenga designed by our favourite bridal designer are hand-painted, so no two lehengas will ever be alike. We love how Sabya brings intricacy and impeccability in each of his outfits.

We are literally head over heals in lobe with this lehenga for summer, aren’t you? Tell us what you think by commenting below.