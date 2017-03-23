Deepika Padukone Crafts The Perfect Casual Combo

We recently spotted Deepika Padukone in an outfit that you all will LOVE! She opted a sheer white, oversized shirt from Chloe and paired it with dark blue skinny jeans. We all know that a white shirt and blue jeans is a classic combination and no one can ever go wrong wearing it. She paired this look with a pair of comfy, tan slip-ons. And we must add—it was the perfect thing to do!

She wore this casual look for a fun date with her friends and yet managed to turn heads. While it was pretty simple, the silhouette of this basic white shirt just turned up her style game a couple of notches. She tied her hair in a bun which was perfect for the occasion.

We loved this timeless and classic look on her! Share your thoughts by commenting below.