    • Guess Which Actor Hina Khan Was Chilling With In Delhi!

    Swagata Dam Mar . 23 . 2017

    After quitting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara aka Hina Khan has been sporting a rather glamorous look. And the actress made many heads turn when she made an appearance at an event in Delhi. And guess who was accompanying her at the do? – TV heartthrob Arjun Bijlani. The duo complemented each other very well and looked super cute when they posed for the shutterbugs together. Here’s a picture:

    Hina Khan ad Arjun Bijlani

    I think it will be really cool if these two television stars get roped in for a show together. Won’t you agree?

    26
    TAGS
    Arjun Bijlani Hina Khan


    • COMMENTS
    Related Stories
    Arjun Bijlani
    Feb . 6 . 2017Photo: Sanaya Irani, Arjun Bijlani & Mohit Sehgal Are Giving Us Major Miley Jab Hum Tum Feels
    Jan . 10 . 2017Check Out Arjun Bijlani’s Birthday Wish For Drashti Dhami
    Dec . 10 . 2016This Video Of Arjun’s Bijlani’s Son Is Too Cute To Miss!
    Oct . 28 . 2016PHOTOS: Karishma Tanna, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Arjun Bijlani & Mouni Roy Celebrate Diwali
    Oct . 27 . 2016Here’s Why Shah Rukh Khan Fans Hampered The Shoot Of This Upcoming TV Serial!
    Hina Khan
    Mar . 7 . 2017Watch: Hina Khan Dancing Like There’s No Tomorrow
    Feb . 15 . 2017Did This TV Actress Refuse To Be On Nach Baliye 8 Because Of Her Camera Shy Boyfriend?
    Dec . 12 . 2016Will This Major TV Show Mark Hina Khan’s Comeback On TV?
    Dec . 8 . 2016Bigg Boss 10: Hina Khan Talks About Entering The House & Her Equation With Rohan Mehra
    Dec . 7 . 2016Hina Khan Is Going To Enter Bigg Boss 10 – But There’s A Twist
    More Television
    VIEW MORE
    Also from the Web