Guess Which Actor Hina Khan Was Chilling With In Delhi!

After quitting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara aka Hina Khan has been sporting a rather glamorous look. And the actress made many heads turn when she made an appearance at an event in Delhi. And guess who was accompanying her at the do? – TV heartthrob Arjun Bijlani. The duo complemented each other very well and looked super cute when they posed for the shutterbugs together. Here’s a picture:

Hina Khan ad Arjun Bijlani

I think it will be really cool if these two television stars get roped in for a show together. Won’t you agree?