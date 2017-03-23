Here’s How Kangana Ranaut Elevated Her Basic Look

Kangana Ranaut

We recently spotted Kangana Ranaut exiting the airport looking like a total babe in her basic attire. While most of you’ll find her look pretty simple and ordinary, brownie points to this Queen for upgrading this look by adding just one element to it.

Wearing a basic white tee from Moschino and dark blue jeans, she enhanced this look with by wearing boots. With her hair tied in a messy bun, reflective sunnies and a dark blue bag, she looked effortless and stylish while travelling. While this might not be her most stylish airport look, we love the fact that she made it stylish by adding those boots.

Nonetheless, she looked good. Comment below if you agree with us.