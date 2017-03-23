Here’s Why You Should Take Groupfies, Just Like Deepika Padukone!

Sukriti Gumber Mar . 23 . 2017

Deepika Padukone is more of a groupfie person, she said, more than a selfie lover. No wonder she makes for the perfect brand ambassador for OPPO F3 Plus – as it has a selfie camera AND a group selfie camera. How cool is that?!

But that’s not all, they have a 120 degree wide-angle camera so that you no longer have to jostle to fit in the frame. Go ahead, get your entire squad for that groupfie – it’s gonna be smooth AF! And be assured of the quality because beautify 4.0 feature takes enough care of that.

Icing on the cake – it’s not even steeply priced! You need any more reasons to grab an OPPO right now?!

Check out the phone right here:

This post is in partnership with OPPO.

