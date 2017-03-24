10 Times Ami Patel Styled Your Favourite Celeb Like A Bomb

Hrishitaa Sharma Mar . 24 . 2017

Celebrity stylist Ami Patel has a way with fashion and styling your favourite celebrities in some drop dead gorgeous outfits. From easy chic to desi, casual to red carpet ready, she’s really spun her magic to the closets of so many stars like Priyanka Chopra, Athiya Shetty, Alia Bhatt etc.

1. Contemporary classic for Alia Bhatt

2. Lovely lace for Kangana Ranaut

#amaze #beauty #stunnnn #kanganaranaut in @mrselfportrait #rangoon

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on

3. Casual and embroidered for Athiya Shetty

4. Sari serendipity for Kangana Ranaut

Vintage florals #kanganaranaut looking 🙌🙌🙌 in @ilovepero for the Komal Nahata interview today.

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on

5. Fabulous florals for Priyanka Chopra

6. Red hot for Kangana Ranaut

#kanganaranaut RED HOT in @ulyanasergeenko for the #reebokawards ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on

7. Hipster elegance for Vaani Kapoor

8. Colour-blocking for Esha Gupta

9. Military metallics for Alia Bhatt

10. Mustard magic for Athiya Shetty

LOVE! @athiyashetty in @mrselfportrait @shnoy09

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on

Isn’t Ami a fashion ninja? Tell us what’s your favourite outfit from the above.

