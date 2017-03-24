10 Times Ami Patel Styled Your Favourite Celeb Like A Bomb

Celebrity stylist Ami Patel has a way with fashion and styling your favourite celebrities in some drop dead gorgeous outfits. From easy chic to desi, casual to red carpet ready, she’s really spun her magic to the closets of so many stars like Priyanka Chopra, Athiya Shetty, Alia Bhatt etc.
1. Contemporary classic for Alia Bhatt
2. Lovely lace for Kangana Ranaut
3. Casual and embroidered for Athiya Shetty
4. Sari serendipity for Kangana Ranaut
5. Fabulous florals for Priyanka Chopra
6. Red hot for Kangana Ranaut
7. Hipster elegance for Vaani Kapoor
8. Colour-blocking for Esha Gupta
9. Military metallics for Alia Bhatt
10. Mustard magic for Athiya Shetty
Isn’t Ami a fashion ninja? Tell us what’s your favourite outfit from the above.