Anushka Sharma Makes A White Tee Look Super Stylish

Sanaa Shah Mar . 24 . 2017
Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma was spotted promoting her new movie Phillauri looking like the prettiest girl EVER. She looked simple and yet made a statement in a white tee by Vizyon paired with a Fendi skirt. It was a knee-length, beige-hued skirt having a floral foil print at the centre-front. Allia Al Rufai styled this look with dainty white heels from Alexandre Birman.

Anushka Sharma

Celebrity hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori opted for soft curls and tied her hair in a half ponytail. Subtle day makeup by Puneet B Saini completed her pretty look to perfection.

She looked super beautiful in this ensemble. Let me know what you think by commenting below.

