Deepika Padukone Is A Monochrome Bombshell

Natasha Patel Mar . 24 . 2017

While in Delhi Deepika Padukone attended the OPPO event that included some ultra cool mobile features. But in fact what was cooler than any feature, was Deepika’s outfit. Styled by Shaleena Nathani in Dior, her ootd included an OTT skirt with a basic AF tee!

She accessorised with Louboutins and Maithili Kabre earrings. Her hair and makeup was done by the fabulous Namrata Soni. Peachy cheeks, red lips and some bomb voluminous curls finished the look.

Deepika mixed casual and dressy with a high-fashion brand all in one outfit. Could we be more impressed? I think not!

What are you thoughts about her look?

