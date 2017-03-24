Deepika Padukone Is The Definition Of Perfection In This Floral Sari

🌸 Spring is Here 🌸 @deepikapadukone wearing our favourite @sabyasachiofficial @sabyasachimukherjee jewellery @jaipurgems @jimsaheb hair and makeup @namratasoni A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on Mar 23, 2017 at 7:19am PDT

Deepika Padukone is a stunner and that is no news. But this time she looked way beyond stunning in this floral number designed by Sabyasachi. Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani accessorised this gorgeous sari with exquisite jewels from Jaipur Gems.

Wearing a jadau choker and earrings, celebrity makeup artist Namrata Soni opted for a dramatic winged eyeliner and lipstick that matched the flowers in her sari.

With the florals and dramatic eyes, she went subtle with the hairdo. Hair parted midways, she tied a low ponytail that did absolute justice to this look.

