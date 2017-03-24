Deepika Padukone Is The Definition Of Perfection In This Floral Sari

Sanaa Shah Mar . 24 . 2017

Deepika Padukone is a stunner and that is no news. But this time she looked way beyond stunning in this floral number designed by Sabyasachi. Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani accessorised this gorgeous sari with exquisite jewels from Jaipur Gems.

Deepika Padukone

Wearing a jadau choker and earrings, celebrity makeup artist Namrata Soni opted for a dramatic winged eyeliner and lipstick that matched the flowers in her sari.

Deepika Padukone

With the florals and dramatic eyes, she went subtle with the hairdo. Hair parted midways, she tied a low ponytail that did absolute justice to this look.

We cannot get our eyes off DP, can you? Let us know what you think by commenting below.

