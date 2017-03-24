Deepika Padukone’s Airport Style Is Sporty, Stylish & Super Cool

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is on a roll when it comes to her style and a lot of that credit goes to her stylist Shaleena Nathani. Once again DP has made our jaws drop with her current look at the airport.

Deepika Padukone

She was spotted in a dress from H&M paired with white Nike sneakers. The dress looked like an oversized sweatshirt with a net flare attached to the hem of it. It was sporty, preppy and we absolutely loved that touch of femininity seeping through that netted frill below.

Deepika Padukone

She carried her canvas Chanel tote which looked perfect for travelling. She finished her look with a high ponytail and round sunnies.

We loved every bit of her look! Absolutely no complaints here. Share your approval by commenting below.

