“I Didn’t Ask Aditya Chopra For Permission ” – Anushka Sharma On Turning Producer

Divya Rao Mar . 24 . 2017
Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma has been busy promoting her upcoming film Phillauri with the coolest #ShashiWasThere campaign. Can we take a minute to talk about how great that idea is?! PS – If you’re not following her on Snapchat, you must do so STAT because you’re totally missing out. This is the actress’s second venture as a producer and naturally, people were interested in knowing whether there was a conflict of interest between herself and YRF – the production house that launched her, as she’s still signed on as talent with them. Here’s what she told Midday.

Yash Raj has a talent management wing, which is independent of their production house. They manage my work, but that doesn’t make me an in-house talent. I have been associated with Adi (Aditya Chopra) for many years, but when I decided to turn producer, I didn’t pick up the phone and ask him for permission. It was only when I met him. He said it was a superb idea.

We think it was a superb idea too!

