Going To A Music Festival? Here’s Everything You Need To Have In Your Survival Kit

Music Festival

Music festivals are like God’s gift to mankind because where else can you spend the weekend with your best friends, listen to your favourite artists live whilst dancing your butt off? Basically, just have a blast without bothering what time of the day it is or worrying about those work emails. India’s coolest music festival aka the Bollywood Music Project is happening this weekend (25th, 26th) in Delhi and we’re super excited because the lineup has got some of the biggest names from the Indian music industry – Amit Trivedi, Baadshah, Raftaar, Divya Kumar, Ash King, and many, many more. YAY! To make things even better, we’ve decided to help you enjoy your music festival to the fullest by giving you a list of essentials you absolutely need aka your very own survival kit. So, without further ado, here goes.

Sunscreen

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry Touch Sunscreen

Sunglasses

River Island Round Sunglasses

Hat

Water Bottle

Water bottle

Powerbank

Powerbank

Extra Hair Tie

Hair ties

A Ziplock bag (For your phone to avoid scratches)

Ziplock bag

Deodorant

Deodorant

A Selfie Stick

Selfie stick

Emergency Medicines

Medicines

There you have it. Now go have a blast at the festival and don’t forget to take a gazillion pictures! Get your tickets here.