Harbhajan Singh Has A Message For Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma, And We Totally Agree With Him

Sukriti Gumber Mar . 24 . 2017
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most adored celebrity couples, and understandably so. They share a cutesy bond, which is evident on the few occasions they are spotted together – or when Virat shows some PDA once in a blue moon.

Virat’s good friends and fellow cricketers, Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh, recently tied the knot with their respective girlfriends. And now Bhajji wants #Virushka to settle down! Recently, Pinkvilla asked the cricketer who he wants to see married, and he said:

Virat-Anushka and all other cricketers who’re in a relationship should go ahead and marry each other soon. Though they’re the ultimate decision makers but I’ll be happy to see them settled. Zaheer Khan should get married this year itself.

Not a bad idea, Bhajji! Not a bad idea at all!

14
TAGS
Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Anushka Sharma
Mar . 24 . 2017Outfit Inspo For The Weekend From Our Favourite Celebs
Mar . 24 . 2017Anushka Sharma Makes A White Tee Look Super Stylish
Mar . 24 . 2017“I Didn’t Ask Aditya Chopra For Permission ” – Anushka Sharma On Turning Producer
Mar . 23 . 2017Anushka Sharma’s Outfit Will Brighten Up Your Thursday x 10
Mar . 23 . 2017Sonakshi Sinha & Anushka Sharma Are Practically Twins In This Summer Dress
Virat Kohli
Mar . 8 . 2017PHOTO: Virat Kohli Has The Sweetest Women’s Day Wish For Anushka Sharma
Mar . 2 . 2017Look How Cute: Varun Dhawan & Virat Kohli Hang Out Together
Feb . 17 . 2017Here’s An Unseen Photo Of Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma From Their Holiday
Feb . 17 . 2017Photo: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Went Lunching Together
Feb . 15 . 2017Aww! Virat Kohli Just Shared The Cutest Valentine’s Day Photo With Anushka Sharma
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web