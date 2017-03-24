Harbhajan Singh Has A Message For Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma, And We Totally Agree With Him

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most adored celebrity couples, and understandably so. They share a cutesy bond, which is evident on the few occasions they are spotted together – or when Virat shows some PDA once in a blue moon.

Virat’s good friends and fellow cricketers, Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh, recently tied the knot with their respective girlfriends. And now Bhajji wants #Virushka to settle down! Recently, Pinkvilla asked the cricketer who he wants to see married, and he said:

Virat-Anushka and all other cricketers who’re in a relationship should go ahead and marry each other soon. Though they’re the ultimate decision makers but I’ll be happy to see them settled. Zaheer Khan should get married this year itself.

Not a bad idea, Bhajji! Not a bad idea at all!