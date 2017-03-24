Is Kapil Sharma’s Ex Girlfriend Too Quitting The Show Now?

Preeti Simoes, Kapil Sharma

This week has been one from hell for Kapil Sharma because it seems like the controversy surrounding him isn’t dying down anytime soon. After his altercation with Sunil Grover, it is being reported that Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar too have walked out of the show. Kapil and team have already started to replace them with newer characters in the show and we’ll have to wait and see if these star comedians come back.

Rumours were rife that his ex girlfriend Preeti Simoes was really upset after the whole ordeal and decided to quit the show too in support her friends. She wasn’t seen on sets, but she has now set the matter straight. Here’s what she told Pinkvilla.

I was already on a family vacation before the news broke out. I have a great working relationship with Kapil Sharma.

There you have it. It would be disappointing if the whole team disintegrated!