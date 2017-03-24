Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Statement About Nepotism In Bollywood Is Surprising

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Ever since Kangana Ranaut ruthlessly pointed out the the existence of nepotism in Bollywood and accused Karan Johar of promoting it, Bollywood – and the media of course – can’t stop talking about it. Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Vidya Balan, and even Aamir Khan gave their views on the practice of favouritism in the film industry.

While the term is subjective and is bound to attract various opinions, one actor who has certainly surprised me with his answer is Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Having done theatre, and many low budget (but critically acclaimed) films for the longest time, it’s only now that he got the recognition he deserved as an actor. In the past year, he was seen and loved in his roles in mainstream films, such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Raees. Therefore, one may think Nawaz would acknowledge and condemn nepotism. However, the actor told an online portal:

I don’t think nepotism exists in Bollywood otherwise I could not have been in this position today. Good work and talent may take the time to get recognised but always earns respect.

Well, to each his own! Do you guys agree with him?