Oh No! Another Bad News For Ishqbaaz Fans

Subha Rajput | Source: Instagram |

The viewers of Ishqbaaz were in for a rude shock when they found out that Leenesh Mattoo aka Rudra Singh Oberoi is soon going to make an exit from the show. And while they are still just processing this bad news, here’s another piece of sad info for the loyalists of the said daily soap. Leenesh’s on-screen sister, Priyanka aka Subha Rajput has also decided to quit the family drama. The actress gave an exclusive statement to Abplive.in saying, “Yes, this is true! I am leaving Ishqbaaz. I have put down my papers and have also informed the team about it. I served one month notice period but they have asked me to stay for forty-five days.”

It seems Subha wasn’t too happy with the way her character was progressing and hence she took this decision. Uh oh. I’m sure the fans of the show will be rather disappointed.