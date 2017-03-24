Outfit Inspo For The Weekend From Our Favourite Celebs

Weekends are for brunches, parties, the movies, date nights and so much more. And just so that you don’t have to cramp your mood when finding the right outfit, we have 6 celebrities who have inspired us—and our weekend wardrobe.
Anushka Sharma’s dual toned combo
Anushka Sharma
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s all khaki look
Kareena Kapoor
Alia Bhatt’s matching set
Sonakshi Sinha’s blue toned casuals
Kriti Sanon’s oversized denim long jacket
Esha Gupta’s sexy crop top and distressed style
Which look will you wear this weekend?