It Seems These TV Co-Stars Are Dating In Real Life

watch maha-episodes from today onwards of #ekvivaahaisabhi on &tv @7.30 to 8.15pm. A post shared by Kushagre Dua (@kushagredua) on Mar 8, 2017 at 5:59am PST

Nivedita Basu‘s show Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi on &TV has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs due to its young cast, and progressive storyline. And it seems something is cooking on the sets of the show.

Latika Gill and Kushagre Dua, who play the characters of Antara and Manan, share a beautiful bond. Their puppy-love and on-screen chemistry is a sureshot hit but their off-screen chemistry is also rather evident. Apparently, the duo spends a lot of time with each other even when they’re not shooting. They two often party together and don’t really shy away from posting their pictures together on social media.

This is what Kushagre recently posted on Instagram:

How someone can manage to look so cute while making these weird faces?😏😏 #ekvivahaisabhi#weirdo#manan#antra#couplegoals A post shared by Kushagre Dua (@kushagredua) on Mar 16, 2017 at 10:49pm PDT

The “#CoupleGoals” definitely suggests something, don’t you think? Or is he just referring to their on-screen equation? Could there be a real-life love story budding between these two, or are they just friends? When we got in touch with Latika, said:

“It’s nothing like that. We’re just good friends. Both of us hail from Delhi, which is why we gel really well. And to show conviction in our characters, we need to bond!”

But their fans are rooting for them to be together and who knows? Their relationship status might just change soon. ;)